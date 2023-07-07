Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Southern Copper by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,978,000 after purchasing an additional 680,165 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Southern Copper by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,325,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,942,000 after purchasing an additional 145,261 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Southern Copper by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,759,000 after purchasing an additional 835,044 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Southern Copper by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,629,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,591,000 after purchasing an additional 112,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Southern Copper by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,778,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,381,000 after purchasing an additional 414,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern Copper

Southern Copper Stock Performance

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.97, for a total transaction of $39,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,410.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $113,840. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SCCO opened at $68.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.24. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $42.42 and a 52-week high of $82.05.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. Southern Copper had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 33.71%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.94%.

Southern Copper Profile

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Featured Stories

