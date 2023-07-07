Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Sells 910 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,650 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in BP by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,560 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in BP by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in BP by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 19,017 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in BP by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,422 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in BP by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,928 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. 10.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BP opened at $34.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $96.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.95. BP p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $25.36 and a 1 year high of $41.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

BP ( NYSE:BP Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $56.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.48 billion. BP had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 10.26%. As a group, analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.3966 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BP. StockNews.com began coverage on BP in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded BP to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. DZ Bank downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on BP from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on BP from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.71.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

