Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,285 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 440.1% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $58.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.92. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $43.33 and a 12-month high of $58.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.75%.

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $112,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,487,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,219 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $67,691.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,304.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $112,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,487,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,678 shares of company stock worth $7,482,890 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

