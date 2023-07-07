Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,298 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 1.3% of Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $4,210,753,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $157.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $423.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.06 and a 12 month high of $159.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $1,346,852.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,128,977.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,208,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,177,843. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

