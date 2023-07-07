McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) CEO Brian S. Tyler Sells 3,938 Shares

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.01, for a total transaction of $1,650,061.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,776 shares in the company, valued at $52,701,401.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
McKesson stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $414.80. 665,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,024. The company’s fifty day moving average is $395.15 and its 200-day moving average is $374.84. The firm has a market cap of $56.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.60. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $315.78 and a 52 week high of $429.75.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 26.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 324.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,235,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,584 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,152,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,477,000 after purchasing an additional 213,343 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $633,960,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,256,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,462,000 after purchasing an additional 124,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 587.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.83.
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
