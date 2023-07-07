McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) CEO Brian S. Tyler Sells 3,938 Shares

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.01, for a total transaction of $1,650,061.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,776 shares in the company, valued at $52,701,401.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

McKesson Stock Performance

McKesson stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $414.80. 665,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,024. The company’s fifty day moving average is $395.15 and its 200-day moving average is $374.84. The firm has a market cap of $56.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.60. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $315.78 and a 52 week high of $429.75.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 26.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McKesson

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 8.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 324.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,235,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,584 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,152,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,477,000 after purchasing an additional 213,343 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $633,960,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,256,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,462,000 after purchasing an additional 124,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 587.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.83.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

