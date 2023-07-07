McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,166 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises about 5.5% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $17,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:MCD opened at $294.92 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.58 and a 1-year high of $299.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $291.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.79.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.79.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $215,423. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total value of $1,307,287.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,154 shares of company stock worth $5,032,594 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

