Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Hits New 52-Week High at $186.00

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $186.00 and last traded at $185.89, with a volume of 648819 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $182.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $201.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. TheStreet cut Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $176.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.69.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Stock Up 2.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.33%.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other news, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $271,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,510.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total transaction of $749,877.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,116.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $271,695.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,510.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,659 shares of company stock worth $3,994,613 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,035,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,198,000 after acquiring an additional 548,630 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Marriott International by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,763,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,344,000 after purchasing an additional 51,077 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,449,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,016,000 after buying an additional 142,311 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,969,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,982,000 after buying an additional 74,821 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.