Marion Wealth Management Increases Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Marion Wealth Management increased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after buying an additional 30,218,452 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,713,000 after buying an additional 1,735,904 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $128,490,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,002,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $501,843,000 after buying an additional 1,508,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $73.03 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $69.64 and a one year high of $91.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.73 and its 200 day moving average is $76.87. The company has a market capitalization of $147.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.67.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

