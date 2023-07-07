Marion Wealth Management Increases Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Marion Wealth Management grew its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $126.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler cut CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.93.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $69.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.59. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.08 and a 52-week high of $119.60.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 29.26%. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.70%.

In other news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $914,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,403.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,041,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $914,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,403.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

