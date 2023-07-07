Marion Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Marion Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,414 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Marion Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Marion Wealth Management owned about 0.25% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $8,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 82.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,311,000 after acquiring an additional 53,578 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 627.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 19,013 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,005,000. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VWOB opened at $60.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.50. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $55.45 and a 12-month high of $65.12.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.2923 per share. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

