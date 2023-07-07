Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2023

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software (NYSE:MRINFree Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Marin Software Trading Down 1.6 %

Marin Software stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.67. 39,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,220. Marin Software has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $2.38.

About Marin Software

(Free Report)

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

Further Reading

