Man Wah (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.68

Shares of Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHY – Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.68 and last traded at $12.68, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.68.

Man Wah Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.14.

Man Wah Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.2245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th.

Man Wah Company Profile

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, wholesale, trading, and distribution of sofas and ancillary products in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments.

