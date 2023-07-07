Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) was downgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $42.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $40.00. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 21.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $84.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $57.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Lumentum Stock Down 1.9 %

LITE opened at $53.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.45, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.08. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $96.46.

Insider Activity at Lumentum

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $383.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.08 million. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a positive return on equity of 16.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $415,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,554.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumentum

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 246.9% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 187.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

Featured Stories

