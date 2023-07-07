Luis A. Gonzalez Sells 20,000 Shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Stock

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Free Report) Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $243,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 345,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,195,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mission Produce Stock Performance

Shares of AVO stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $12.15. The stock had a trading volume of 159,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,246. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $16.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.85.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $221.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.11 million. Mission Produce had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The business’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVO. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mission Produce by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 38.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 3,991.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 73.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. 24.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mission Produce from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

Further Reading

