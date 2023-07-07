Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.17

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.17 and traded as high as $8.72. Liberty Latin America shares last traded at $8.64, with a volume of 137,609 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Liberty Latin America in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average is $8.42.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILA Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Liberty Latin America had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.06%. Equities research analysts predict that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LILA. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America in the first quarter worth $85,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 22.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 297.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 42,791 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,124,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,348,000 after purchasing an additional 25,323 shares during the period. Finally, Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 25.2% in the first quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. now owns 31,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, C&W Network & LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

