Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Purchases 14,554 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,554 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up about 3.3% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $26,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DE. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,792,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,050,356,000 after acquiring an additional 72,865 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Deere & Company by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,085,000 after purchasing an additional 554,133 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 104,373.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,801 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,326,177,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,497,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,900,000 after purchasing an additional 17,587 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $5.45 on Friday, hitting $406.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,107. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $288.34 and a 12 month high of $448.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $383.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $401.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $119.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 31.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 16.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $530.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $520.00 to $492.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,010 shares of company stock valued at $35,230,351. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

