Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Invests $480,000 in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 386,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,982,000 after buying an additional 6,880 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 95.3% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.69.

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm bought 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,009. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics stock traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $216.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,115. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The company has a market cap of $59.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.17%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

