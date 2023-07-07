Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Has $687,000 Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,657 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in Walmart by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,070 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transparent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $1,346,852.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 171,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,128,977.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,208,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,177,843. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE WMT traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.13. 1,420,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,147,233. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.95. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.06 and a 1-year high of $159.12. The firm has a market cap of $417.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on WMT shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett raised Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.