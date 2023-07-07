Levi Strauss & Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:LEVI)

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the blue-jean maker on Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd.

Levi Strauss & Co. has raised its dividend by an average of 43.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Levi Strauss & Co. has a payout ratio of 33.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Levi Strauss & Co. to earn $1.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE LEVI traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.13. 15,595,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,449,747. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.19. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $20.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.04 and a 200 day moving average of $15.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Insider Activity

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 2,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $39,516.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,695.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,330 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 10,498 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,865 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $8,672,000 after acquiring an additional 30,089 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 79,770 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 21,916 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 324,332 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $6,413,000 after acquiring an additional 54,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,376 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 6,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEVI has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.09.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related products under the Levi's, Dockers, Beyond Yoga, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

Featured Stories

