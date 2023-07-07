Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,533 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the period. Lennar makes up 2.0% of Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,964,584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,295,000 after buying an additional 91,639 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,962,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,123,000 after buying an additional 415,350 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,441,742 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,802,000 after buying an additional 43,237 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lennar by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,167,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,644,000 after purchasing an additional 268,156 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Lennar by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 790,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,127,000 after purchasing an additional 312,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $1,310,553.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,861,731.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lennar Stock Down 2.7 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on LEN. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Lennar from $153.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Lennar from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Lennar from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.20.

Lennar stock opened at $120.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.47. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $69.90 and a twelve month high of $127.08. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.24%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

