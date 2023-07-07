Legacy Bridge LLC Makes New $75,000 Investment in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 410.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $33.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.97. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $41.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.67.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.04%.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CAG. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

