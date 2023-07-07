Legacy Bridge LLC Has $162,000 Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,015 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after buying an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock opened at $86.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $114.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.72. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $95.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.06 and a 200-day moving average of $83.37.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.76.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

