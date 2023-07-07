Legacy Bridge LLC Boosts Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,615 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,511 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,665 shares of company stock worth $1,915,585. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $534.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $236.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $512.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $496.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $564.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

