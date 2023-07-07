Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $109.28

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A – Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$109.28 and traded as low as C$106.25. Lassonde Industries shares last traded at C$106.68, with a volume of 2,509 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of C$328.52 million, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$109.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$109.27.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

