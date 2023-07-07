Lara Exploration (CVE:LRA) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Lara Exploration Ltd. (CVE:LRA – Free Report) shares fell 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.78 and last traded at C$0.78. 2,230 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 31,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.79. The firm has a market cap of C$38.93 million, a PE ratio of -42.50 and a beta of 0.65.
Lara Exploration Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, iron, phosphate, titanium, vanadium, tin, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Planalto copper project located in the Carajás Mineral Province of northern Brazil.
