Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Performance

LARK stock opened at $22.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $115.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.64. Landmark Bancorp has a one year low of $19.15 and a one year high of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.44 million during the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 10.97%.

Landmark Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Landmark Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.59%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 17.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 1,457.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

Featured Stories

