KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:KNKZF) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Buy

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:KNKZF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

KNKZF stock opened at C$64.88 on Monday. KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of C$64.88 and a 52-week high of C$64.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$64.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$62.19.

Get KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Articles

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for farmers in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables. The Corn segment breeds, produces, and distributes seeds for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

Receive News & Ratings for KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.