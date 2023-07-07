KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:KNKZF) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Buy

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:KNKZF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
KNKZF stock opened at C$64.88 on Monday. KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of C$64.88 and a 52-week high of C$64.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$64.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$62.19.
KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile
