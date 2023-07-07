Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $76.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens increased their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.57.

Kura Sushi USA Stock Performance

Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $85.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.35. Kura Sushi USA has a one year low of $37.97 and a one year high of $96.60. The stock has a market cap of $930.93 million, a PE ratio of -1,217.68 and a beta of 1.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA ( NASDAQ:KRUS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $696,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,080,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1,955.0% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 333,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 317,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as Kura Experience'. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

