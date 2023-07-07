Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,731 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 61.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

KMI traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $16.91. The company had a trading volume of 7,196,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,868,908. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.42. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

