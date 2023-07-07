Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,000

Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,700 ($34.27) to GBX 2,000 ($25.38) in a report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on KYYWF. Barclays dropped their target price on Keywords Studios from GBX 3,300 ($41.88) to GBX 3,250 ($41.25) in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. HSBC upgraded Keywords Studios from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Keywords Studios Price Performance

KYYWF stock opened at $22.90 on Monday. Keywords Studios has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $35.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.45.

About Keywords Studios

Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

