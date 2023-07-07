Keweenaw Land Association (OTCMKTS:KEWL) Trading 8.2% Higher

Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTCMKTS:KEWL – Free Report)’s stock price traded up 8.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.00 and last traded at $23.00. 350 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.25.

Keweenaw Land Association Trading Down 7.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.19.

Keweenaw Land Association Company Profile

Keweenaw Land Association, Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral assets. As of December 31, 2021, it had 428,789 acres of subsurface mineral rights located in the western Upper Peninsula of Michigan and northern Wisconsin. The company also leases commercial properties and mineral assets, as well as offers gravel, hunting, and recreational leasing services.

