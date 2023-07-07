Keller Group (LON:KLR) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $726.86

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR – Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 726.86 ($9.23) and traded as high as GBX 796 ($10.10). Keller Group shares last traded at GBX 783 ($9.94), with a volume of 426,540 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 685.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 727.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.51. The company has a market capitalization of £570.60 million, a PE ratio of 1,150.72, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.34.

Keller Group plc provides specialist geotechnical services in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services. It also provides solutions, such as bearing capacity improvement, low carbon construction, containment, excavation support, stabilization, marine structures, seepage control, slope stabilization, and monitoring.

