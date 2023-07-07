Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.05

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.05 and traded as low as $1.64. Karyopharm Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 2,684,629 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on KPTI. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average is $3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of -0.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KPTI Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $38.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.87 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, EVP Reshma Rangwala sold 6,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $27,418.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,831.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 15,952 shares of company stock valued at $50,572 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karyopharm Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,966,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,825,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453,021 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,755,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,072,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,291,000 after purchasing an additional 563,951 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 5,675,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,079,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,813,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,282,000 after purchasing an additional 591,419 shares during the last quarter. 76.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

Further Reading

