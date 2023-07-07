Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Petrofac (LON:PFC)

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Petrofac (LON:PFC – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 80 ($1.02) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.40) price target on shares of Petrofac in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.54) target price on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

PFC stock opened at GBX 76.05 ($0.97) on Monday. Petrofac has a 52-week low of GBX 45.38 ($0.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 127.60 ($1.62). The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 900.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 72.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 73.33. The stock has a market cap of £397.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.86.

In other Petrofac news, insider Francesca Di Carlo bought 6,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £4,982.31 ($6,323.53). 16.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

