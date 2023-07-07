Jefferies Financial Group Increases EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target to $49.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EQT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EQT in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on EQT from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on EQT from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on EQT from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.44.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $39.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. EQT has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $51.97. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.20.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.38. EQT had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 41.96%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that EQT will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $1,201,915.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,518,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in EQT by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,038,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,550,057,000 after acquiring an additional 6,293,070 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in EQT during the 1st quarter worth $497,156,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in EQT by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 12,190,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $412,409,000 after buying an additional 718,040 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in EQT by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,691,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $277,343,000 after buying an additional 2,050,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EQT by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,873,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $250,710,000 after buying an additional 103,314 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

