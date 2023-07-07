Jacob Forward ETF (NYSEARCA:JFWD) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Jacob Forward ETF (NYSEARCA:JFWD – Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.15 and last traded at $9.15. 24 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.

Jacob Forward ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.48.

Get Jacob Forward ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jacob Forward ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jacob Forward ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Jacob Forward ETF (NYSEARCA:JFWD – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 3.00% of Jacob Forward ETF worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Jacob Forward ETF Company Profile

The Jacob Forward ETF (JFWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in equity securities of US companies engaged in innovative and disruptive technologies, including those in their early stages of development. JFWD was launched on Jul 13, 2021 and is managed by Jacob.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jacob Forward ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacob Forward ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.