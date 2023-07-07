ITT (NYSE:ITT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ITT. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ITT from $100.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ITT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.83.

ITT stock traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.59. The stock had a trading volume of 163,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,271. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.68. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.46. ITT has a 52 week low of $63.77 and a 52 week high of $95.18.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. ITT had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ITT will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 32.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of ITT by 449.4% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in ITT during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

