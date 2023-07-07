iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Acquired by Divergent Wealth Advisors

Divergent Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 302,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 7.8% of Divergent Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Divergent Wealth Advisors owned about 0.14% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $33,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHV. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 213.2% in the third quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 23.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 931,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,435,966. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.26. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.73 and a 1-year high of $110.50.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.4315 dividend. This represents a $5.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.