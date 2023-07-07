iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Stock Position Lifted by Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 509,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,196 shares during the quarter. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF makes up 2.9% of Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC owned 0.12% of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF worth $15,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. 5.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ PFF opened at $30.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.35 and its 200-day moving average is $30.66. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $35.40.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1583 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%.

(Free Report)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.