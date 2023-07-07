iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,084,099 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 994,067 shares.The stock last traded at $25.13 and had previously closed at $25.05.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.95.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.1121 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
- 3 Large Semiconductor Makers Offering Dividends & Price Growth
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.