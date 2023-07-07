iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,084,099 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 994,067 shares.The stock last traded at $25.13 and had previously closed at $25.05.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.95.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.1121 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulcrum Equity Management increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 113.1% in the second quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 23,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 12,526 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,247,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,467,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $667,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $364,000.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

