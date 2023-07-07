iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 540,632 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 1,044,317 shares.The stock last traded at $31.39 and had previously closed at $31.15.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.12. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.2272 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 430.3% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 787.1% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the first quarter worth about $63,000.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

