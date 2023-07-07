iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 657,462 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,028% from the previous session’s volume of 58,290 shares.The stock last traded at $35.85 and had previously closed at $35.64.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $728.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.37 and a 200 day moving average of $33.15.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.0874 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,768,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,593,000 after acquiring an additional 149,459 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 621,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,551,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 423,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,013,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 400,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,241,000 after purchasing an additional 63,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 30.5% during the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 323,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,712,000 after purchasing an additional 75,710 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

