iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 657,462 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,028% from the previous session’s volume of 58,290 shares.The stock last traded at $35.85 and had previously closed at $35.64.
The stock has a market capitalization of $728.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.37 and a 200 day moving average of $33.15.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.0874 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.
The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.
