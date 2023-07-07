iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by FSM Wealth Advisors LLC

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,134,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $569,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $4.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $261.48. The stock had a trading volume of 642,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,719. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $272.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.13. The company has a market cap of $69.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.