iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Purchased by Marion Wealth Management

Marion Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

IBB opened at $125.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.97. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $113.37 and a 1 year high of $138.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.0062 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

