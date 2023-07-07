Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Sells 603 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 158.9% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 8,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 132,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 17,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA opened at $70.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.89. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $74.05.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

