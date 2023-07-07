Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Lowers Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,001 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 29,366 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after acquiring an additional 51,083,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,092,939,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074,485 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,409,835,000 after acquiring an additional 12,241,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 19,843,312 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $524,459,000 after acquiring an additional 5,995,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.65.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $31.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $133.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.01 and a beta of 0.87. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. Intel’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

