Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Acquires 99 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 1.6% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,850,765,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 101,214.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,078,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,414 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Accenture by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,475,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,528,314,000 after buying an additional 1,710,992 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Accenture by 872.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 999,503 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $266,717,000 after buying an additional 896,680 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Stock Down 0.6 %

ACN stock opened at $307.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $204.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $327.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $296.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.50.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,354 shares of company stock worth $4,583,230. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

