Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Purchases 284 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, JSF Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

NYSE RTX traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.96. The stock had a trading volume of 685,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,466,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.71 and its 200 day moving average is $98.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Articles

