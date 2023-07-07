Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Stake Lowered by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRP. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,818.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VRP traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,539. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.04 and a 200-day moving average of $22.45.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

