Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,226 shares during the period. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF makes up 1.0% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $4,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSY. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,064,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,781,000 after purchasing an additional 8,611 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 385,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,118,000 after purchasing an additional 160,483 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.70. 69,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,625. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.64. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1 year low of $49.23 and a 1 year high of $49.82.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

